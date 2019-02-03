Home Nation

Bihar: Robbers loot gold, silver worth Rs 2 crore

Following which, the people accompanying the owner got enraged and raised slogans against the police personnel.

Published: 03rd February 2019 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Malabar Gold

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By ANI

HAJIPUR: Gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 2 crore were looted from Surbhi Jewellers, near Yadav Chowk in Hajipur on Saturday.

The six accused, who looted the shop, came in a car and held the staff members and owner hostage. 

According to the owner Krishna Soni, police showed negligence and did not take any action into the matter even after they were informed about the robbery.

Soni stated that when he reached the city police station, there was no officer to hear his complaint.

Following which, the people accompanying the owner got enraged and raised slogans against the police personnel.

However, Assistant Superintendent of Police Mahendra Kumar later reached Basanti Nagar police station and assured the victim of immediate action.

On the basis of CCTV footage, police registered a complaint and conducted raids at several places. The investigation into the matter is underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar Surbhi Jewellers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp