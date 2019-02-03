Bihar: Robbers loot gold, silver worth Rs 2 crore

By ANI

HAJIPUR: Gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 2 crore were looted from Surbhi Jewellers, near Yadav Chowk in Hajipur on Saturday.

The six accused, who looted the shop, came in a car and held the staff members and owner hostage.

According to the owner Krishna Soni, police showed negligence and did not take any action into the matter even after they were informed about the robbery.

Soni stated that when he reached the city police station, there was no officer to hear his complaint.

Following which, the people accompanying the owner got enraged and raised slogans against the police personnel.

However, Assistant Superintendent of Police Mahendra Kumar later reached Basanti Nagar police station and assured the victim of immediate action.

On the basis of CCTV footage, police registered a complaint and conducted raids at several places. The investigation into the matter is underway.