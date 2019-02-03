Bihar’s top cop sends ranks into flurry over crime rise 

Anand ST Das By

PATNA: Rattled by six murders in Bihar in a span of 24 hours, the state’s newly-appointed DGP Gupteshwar Pandey held a meeting with top police officials and sent a stern warning to criminals on Saturday even as Opposition parties targeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who holds the home portfolio. Pandey, who took over as DGP three days ago, praised the force for gunning down a criminal at a crowded bus stand at Muzaffarpur on Friday.

“If police is fired at by criminals, we would fire back with AK-47 and INSAS rifles. We will not hesitate from shooting at them...” said Pandey, a 1987-batch IPS officer, while talking about the incident.

The six murders sparked public protests. In Siwan, a close aide of the jailed former MP Mohammad Shahabuddin was shot dead barely 500 metres off a police station.

The DGP dismissed claims that crime was on the rise in Bihar. “A very small section of society, maybe four or five per cent of the population, is engaged in crime as a profession. It is like a cat-and-mouse game. It is the job of police to nab them,” he said.