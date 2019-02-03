Home Nation

Bihar’s top cop sends ranks into flurry over crime rise 

The DGP dismissed claims that crime was on the rise in Bihar.

Published: 03rd February 2019 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose only

PATNA:  Rattled by six murders in Bihar in a span of 24 hours, the state’s newly-appointed DGP Gupteshwar Pandey held a meeting with top police officials and sent a stern warning to criminals on Saturday even as Opposition parties targeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who holds the home portfolio. Pandey, who took over as DGP three days ago, praised the force for gunning down a criminal at a crowded bus stand at Muzaffarpur on Friday. 

“If police is fired at by criminals, we would fire back with AK-47 and INSAS rifles. We will not hesitate from shooting at them...” said Pandey, a 1987-batch IPS officer, while talking about the incident.
The six murders sparked public protests. In Siwan, a close aide of the jailed former MP Mohammad Shahabuddin was shot dead barely 500 metres off a police station. 

The DGP dismissed claims that crime was on the rise in Bihar. “A very small section of society, maybe four or five per cent of the population, is engaged in crime as a profession. It is like a cat-and-mouse game. It is the job of police to nab them,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp