BJP launches exercise to seek people's suggestions for its manifesto

Published: 03rd February 2019 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Dehradun BJP National President Amit Shah addresses the 'Haridwar-Tehri' Lok Sabha Trishakti Sammelan in Dehradun Saturday Feb 2 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP President Amit Shah and senior party leader Rajnath Singh Sunday launched "Bharat ke mann ki baat, Modi ke saath", a month-long exercise to seek suggestions from 10 crore people across the country to help the party prepare its 'sankalp patra' (manifesto).

Shah said the exercise is aimed at democratising the process of preparing manifesto and that this "unique experiment" will strengthen democracy.

"What kind of country people want and what is their suggestion to achieve this; this exercise will reach out to them to seek their views," Shah told reporters at an event here, adding that it will help the party realise the dream of a New India.

The party chose a waiter of the hotel, where the programme was held,  to offer the first suggestion.

Over 300 vehicles will move across the country and over 7,700 boxes will be carried across 4000 assemblies to seek people's views, he said,  adding social media and telephonic communication will also be used for this.

Singh, who is also the head of the party's 'sankalp patra' committee, said never before such a massive exercise to prepare a party's manifesto has been launched in a country.

The home minister also spoke at length about pro-farmer measures taken by the government and said the prime minister has emerged as the biggest well-wisher of farmers.

