BJP meets Sukhbir Singh Badal to appease Shiromani Akali Dal anger 

Published: 03rd February 2019 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

SAD has accused the BJP of interfering in matters related to Sikhs | PTi

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah met with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday in order to appease the ally’s discontent, party functionaries said. 
The meeting came just a day before SAD’s core committee conference. The party had accused the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of trying to interfere in matters related to Sikhs. The ally is also upset with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre since the state did not get a loan waiver package.     

Functionaries who were privy to discussions said the both leaders managed to hammer out a truce after the two-hour meeting. Shah reportedly assured Sukhbir that the amendment made in the Takht Hazoor Abchal Nagar Sahi Nanded Act, 1956, which allows the Maharastra Government to elect a Gurdwara management chief, would be withdrawn. Also, Shah further assured Badal that the Rashtriya Sikh Sangat would not interfere in the affairs of Sikhs. Both parties are learnt to have agreed not to step on each other’s political turf. 

One of the functionaries said out of the thirteen Lok Sabha seats in the state, the BJP fights on three seats and SAD will contest the rest. SAD MPs had skipped the recently-convened meeting called by the NDA to discuss the floor strategy as the interim budget was to be presented on February 1. 
The ally’s absence was being seen as a sign of more trouble in ties.

Poll meets
The Congress and the SAD on Saturday held separate meetings ahead of the LS polls. of the 13 seats in the state, four each are held by the SAD, AAP and Congress and one is with BJP 

