Home Nation

BJP pursuing political vendetta, Kolkata police chief among best in world: Mamata Banerjee

The IPS officer, who led a Special Investigation Team of West Bengal Police probing the scams, is not responding to notices to appear before the agency.

Published: 03rd February 2019 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee (File | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday extended her support to Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who has been summoned by the CBI in connection with Rose Valley and Saradha ponzi scams, accusing the BJP leadership of pursuing political vendetta.

"The highest levels of the BJP leadership are doing the worst kind of political vendetta. Not only are political parties their targets, they are misusing power to take control of the police and destroy all institutions. We condemn this," Banerjee tweeted.

The CBI has been trying to locate Kumar to question him in connection with the scams, with officials in the central investigating agency stating Saturday that they might arrest the Kolkata police chief as a last resort.

READ: CBI trying to locate Kolkata police chief to question him over Rose Valley, Saradha ponzi scams

The IPS officer, who led a Special Investigation Team of West Bengal Police probing the scams, is not responding to notices to appear before the agency, they said.

"The Kolkata Police Commissioner is among the best in the world. His integrity, bravery and honesty are unquestioned. He is working 24x7, and was on leave for only one day recently. When you spread lies, the lies will always remain lies," Banerjee added.

Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer of West Bengal cadre, had also skipped a meeting with Election Commission officials last week.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Kolkata police Commissiner CBI Rose Valley scam Saradha Ponzi scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp