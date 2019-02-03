Home Nation

Ailing Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee attends rally after three years

Left Front chairman Biman Bose announced Bhattacharjee's presence in the rally but said that he would hear the proceedings of the public meeting from inside his car due to ill health.

Published: 03rd February 2019 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 08:49 PM   |  A+A-

In this file photo, CPI(M) Politburo member Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee festures during a press conference.

By PTI

KOLKATA: Ailing former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Sunday attended a Left Front rally at Brigade Parade Ground, making a public appearance after a gap of almost three years.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose announced Bhattacharjee's presence in the rally but said that he would hear the proceedings of the public meeting from inside his car due to ill health.

Bhattacharjee left the venue after some time, but his wife Mira Bhattacharjee stayed back.

The veteran CPI(M) leader, who was at the helm of the Left Front government in the state from 2000 to 2011, is suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and has been confined to his home for several months.

Bhattacharjee had stepped down from the CPI(M) State Committee in March 2018, citing ill health.

READ | Have to defeat 'chowkidar' Modi to save country, says Sitaram Yechury at Left rally in Kolkata

Earlier, he had also relinquished the central committee and politburo posts.

"Buddha-da joining the rally, even if it is for a few minutes, will boost the morale of party cadres. He is the tallest leader of our party in Bengal. His popularity among the cadres is still unmatched," a senior CPI(M) leader said.

Following the Left Front's defeat in the 2011 Assembly elections, Bhattacharjee used to visit the CPI(M) state headquarters in the afternoon every day till his health permitted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Left rally Left rally in Kolkata CPI(M)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp