Ailing Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee attends rally after three years

By PTI

KOLKATA: Ailing former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Sunday attended a Left Front rally at Brigade Parade Ground, making a public appearance after a gap of almost three years.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose announced Bhattacharjee's presence in the rally but said that he would hear the proceedings of the public meeting from inside his car due to ill health.

Bhattacharjee left the venue after some time, but his wife Mira Bhattacharjee stayed back.

The veteran CPI(M) leader, who was at the helm of the Left Front government in the state from 2000 to 2011, is suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and has been confined to his home for several months.

Bhattacharjee had stepped down from the CPI(M) State Committee in March 2018, citing ill health.

Earlier, he had also relinquished the central committee and politburo posts.

"Buddha-da joining the rally, even if it is for a few minutes, will boost the morale of party cadres. He is the tallest leader of our party in Bengal. His popularity among the cadres is still unmatched," a senior CPI(M) leader said.

Following the Left Front's defeat in the 2011 Assembly elections, Bhattacharjee used to visit the CPI(M) state headquarters in the afternoon every day till his health permitted.