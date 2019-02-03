Home Nation

Condition of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar stable: AIIMS sources

The former defence minister who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment was admitted to the hospital on Thursday evening for a routine check-up.

Published: 03rd February 2019 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The condition of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is admitted to AIIMS here for a routine check up, is stable, sources at the hospital said Saturday.

The former defence minister who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment was admitted to the hospital on Thursday evening for a routine check-up.

"His condition is stable," a source said.

He is admitted at the Institute Rotary Cancer hospital at AIIMS under the observation of oncologist Atul Sharma.

Parrikar was diagnosed with a pancreatic ailment in February last year.

Since then he has been admitted to hospitals in Delhi, New York, Mumbai and Goa.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manohar Parrikar AIIMS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp