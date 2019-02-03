Condition of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar stable: AIIMS sources
The former defence minister who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment was admitted to the hospital on Thursday evening for a routine check-up.
NEW DELHI: The condition of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is admitted to AIIMS here for a routine check up, is stable, sources at the hospital said Saturday.
"His condition is stable," a source said.
He is admitted at the Institute Rotary Cancer hospital at AIIMS under the observation of oncologist Atul Sharma.
Parrikar was diagnosed with a pancreatic ailment in February last year.
Since then he has been admitted to hospitals in Delhi, New York, Mumbai and Goa.