Congress issues three-line whip for MPs to be present in Parliament from Monday-Friday

MPs have been asked to be present during the Budget session to attend discussions on the interim Budget that was presented recently.

Parliament house in New Delhi. (Photo: EPS / Shekhar Yadav)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Congress party issued a three-line whip to its MPs to be present in Parliament from Monday to Friday.

"All Members of Congress Party in the Lok Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11:00 A.M. onwards till the adjournment of the House on 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8 February, 2019 without fail and support the party stand," a note from the party read.

The Budget Session of Parliament, which commenced on January 31, will continue till February 13, spread across 10 sittings.

It will be the last session of the Lok Sabha before the General elections which are due before May. (ANI)

