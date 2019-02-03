Home Nation

Ex-Union minister V Kishore Chandra Deo resigns from primary membership of Congress

In his two-line letter to Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Deo said that he is resigning from the primary membership of the party.​

Rahul_in_Patna

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi at Jan Akanksha rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Union Minister V Kishore Chandra Deo resigned from the primary membership of the Congress alleging that the party is in a state of "comatose" in Andhra Pradesh and no steps have been taken by the party last four years for its revival.

Deo, a veteran Congressman has been a member of the party for the last 45 years and was recently appointed the chairman of the newly formed All India Adivasi Congress, the tribal wing of the party.

He has been the Union Minister for Tribal Affairs in 2011 and was the Congress' a key leader in Andhra Pradesh.

"The party is in 'comatose' in Andhra Pradesh and no steps have been taken by the party leadership in the last four years to revive the party in the state.

My concerns and suggestions to the party leadership have not even been read, what to talk of those being implemented," he told PTI.

He said it was a difficult decision on his part to quit the party which he has served for the last 45 years.

Deo said he will chart out his future course of action in the coming days after consulting his friends and supporters, but he denied having quit politics.

TAGS
V Kishore Chandra Deo Congress Rahul Gandhi

