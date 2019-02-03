Home Nation

Have to defeat 'chowkidar' Modi to save country, says Sitaram Yechury at Left rally in Kolkata

The CPI(M) leader at the Left Rally in Kolkata's Brigade Ground termed the Budget a 'jumla' and said that the country won't be fooled by PM Modi's 'false promises'.

Published: 03rd February 2019 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

CPI(M) rally at Brigade Parade Ground (Photo: Twitter / @CPIM_WESTBENGAL)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "chowkidar" (watchman), under whose watch loot and communalism were rampant in the country, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury Sunday sought the formation of an alternative democratic government at the Centre.

"We have to defeat the Chowkidar Modi in the next elections. We don't need such a chowkidar, in whose presence loot is going on in the country. They have spread the poison of communalism across the country. The Centre, which has looted the country for past five years, is now doling out sops ahead of elections," Yechury said, while addressing a rally at Brigade Parade Ground here.

The CPI(M) leader also said the country needs a change in policy for its overall development.

"We are not calling for his (Modi's) defeat just because we don't like him, we are calling for a change so that there can be alternative policies. We have to fight for an alternative secular and democratic government at the Centre," he said.

Terming the Budget a "jumla", he said the people of this country "won't be fooled by his false promises".

The veteran leader also attacked the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state, stating that the "saffron party and the Mamata Banerjee-led party were two sides of the same coin".

"It is important to defeat the TMC in the state in order to defeat BJP at the Centre," he added.

TAGS
West Bengal Sitaram Yechury Left rally

