Home Nation

Indian man wins Rs 19.45 crore raffle in Abu Dhabi

Prashanth Pandarathil bought the ticket online for the Big Ticket draw in Abu Dhabi, the Gulf News reported.

Published: 03rd February 2019 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

DUBAI: An Indian man in the UAE hit a jackpot on Sunday by winning Dh10 million (Rs 19.45 crore) in a monthly raffle in Abu Dhabi.

Prashanth Pandarathil bought the ticket online for the Big Ticket draw in Abu Dhabi, the Gulf News reported.

Big Ticket is the largest and longest-running monthly raffle draw for cash prizes and luxury cars in Abu Dhabi.

In January, another Indian, Sarath Purushothaman, who is based in Dubai, was awarded with a whopping Dh 15 million, the highest prize ever being given away by Big Ticket.

These tickets priced Dh 500 can be purchased online or at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain Duty Free and City Terminal Abu Dhabi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian man UAE dollar LOTTERY

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp