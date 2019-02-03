Indian man wins Rs 19.45 crore raffle in Abu Dhabi

By PTI

DUBAI: An Indian man in the UAE hit a jackpot on Sunday by winning Dh10 million (Rs 19.45 crore) in a monthly raffle in Abu Dhabi.

Prashanth Pandarathil bought the ticket online for the Big Ticket draw in Abu Dhabi, the Gulf News reported.

Big Ticket is the largest and longest-running monthly raffle draw for cash prizes and luxury cars in Abu Dhabi.

In January, another Indian, Sarath Purushothaman, who is based in Dubai, was awarded with a whopping Dh 15 million, the highest prize ever being given away by Big Ticket.

These tickets priced Dh 500 can be purchased online or at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain Duty Free and City Terminal Abu Dhabi.