Home Nation

Internet de-addiction clinics to help youth in Lucknow

Director of NIMHANS, professor BN Gangadhar during his recent visit to Lucknow had suggested that 'SHUT' clinics should be started at all major and prominent institutes.

Published: 03rd February 2019 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Social Media

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Special clinics to provide counselling to youngsters addicted to social media platforms will soon be set up by the King George Medical University here.

The psychiatry department of the University will run the clinics targeted at adolescents.

Professor PK Dalal, the head of KGMU's psychiatry department, told PTI that "Owing to massive usage of various social media tools/platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, mobile games and Instagram, a number of people are suffering from mental disorders.

"The Bengaluru-based NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences) had four years ago started SHUT clinic -- Service for Healthy Use of Technology.

Following the success of the first SHUT clinic, the psychiatry department of KGMU also decided to open similar clinics," he said.

"Through the special clinics, counselling will be done of youngsters so as to motivate them to use less of social media tools. Most of the children from middle-income families get addicted to social media. As a result, there is an adverse impact on academics, the children become irritated, impact is also on their eyes and they tend to lose their concentration. If parents tell them to refrain from using mobile phones, they become stubborn, and hide it from their parents," Dalal said.

Director of NIMHANS, professor BN Gangadhar during his recent visit to Lucknow had suggested that 'SHUT' clinics should be started at all major and prominent institutes.

"On this suggestion, KGMU is planning to open similar clinics," Dalal said.

The HoD also said that the clinics opened here will not be called 'SHUT' clinics, but will be given some other name.

He also added that counselling centres will also be started in various schools and colleges to fight the adverse impact of social media.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Internet de-addiction clinics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp