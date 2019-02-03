Home Nation

Internet services snapped in Srinagar ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit

They said security personnel have been deployed across the valley in large numbers for maintaining law and order.

Published: 03rd February 2019 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Internet services on mobile devices were snapped here on Sunday as a precautionary measure even as tight security arrangements have been put in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Internet services were snapped in the early hours of Sunday by authorities as part of efforts to ensure that the Prime Minister's visit passes off smoothly, officials said.

They said security personnel have been deployed across the valley in large numbers for maintaining law and order.

Separatists groups have called for a complete shutdown in the valley to protest against Modi's visit.

Several separatist leaders including Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and former MLA Langate Sheikh Abdul Rasheed have been placed under house arrest since Saturday.

READ: Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi dials separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani

Normal life in the valley remained affected due to the strike called by separatists.

All shops and business establishments remained closed while public transport was off the roads.

The officials said there were no reports of any untoward incident reported from anywhere in the valley so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Internet Services Jammu and Kashmir Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp