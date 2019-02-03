Home Nation

Jharkhand: Five killed, 30 injured in road accident

The mishap took place early in the morning at a sharp turn when the passengers were returning home at Baghmara village after attending a political rally in neighbouring Dumka district.

Published: 03rd February 2019

By PTI

DEOGARH: Five persons, including three women and a child, were killed and at least 30 injured when the bus carrying them overturned near Kachuabandh village in Deoghar district Sunday, the police said here.

Madhupur Sub-divisional Police Officer, A Upadhyay, said that the mishap took place early in the morning at a sharp turn when the passengers were returning home at Baghmara village after attending a political rally in neighbouring Dumka district.

Prima facie it appeared that the driver lost control over the steering at the turn following which the vehicle overturned, the police said.

Some of the injured were admitted to Sadar police station while others were admitted to a private hospital.

Jharkhand Labour Minister, Raj Paliwar, has announced an immediate relief of Rs 50,000 to the victims' kin.

