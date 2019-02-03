Home Nation

Kushwaha, party workers hurt in lathicharge

Many of the party’s injured workers were also hospitalised, they added.

Published: 03rd February 2019 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Police lathicharge Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) supporters during their march towards Raj Bhawan in Patna on Saturday | PTI

PATNA:  Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha and over 60 workers and leaders of the party were injured in a police lathi-charge during a protest march in Patna on Saturday.A clash took place between policemen and hundreds of RLSP workers when the latter, led by Kushwaha, were marching through Patna’s thoroughfares to the Raj Bhawan to submit a memorandum on educational reforms to Governor Lalji Tandon. 

Kushwaha, who served as Union minister of state for human resource development before resigning and joining Bihar’s Opposition Grand Alliance in December 2018, lost consciousness during the clash and was rushed to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), said RLSP leaders.

Many of the party’s injured workers were also hospitalised, they added.

“He (Kushwaha) received injuries on his head, back and arms during the barbaric lathi-charge, which was a pre-planned exercise by the Nitish Kumar-led government ...” said Madhaw Anand, RLSP’s national general secretary. The lathi-charge, coming a day before Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s scheduled ‘Jan Akanksha Rally’ in Patna, added a little more glue among the Grand Alliance parties.

“This act on the RLSP chief during a peaceful demonstration is against the values of democracy and shows the dictatorial mindset of Nitish Kumar,” said Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav. “We condemn the police action on our RLSP colleagues,” said Congress state president Madan Mohan Jha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp