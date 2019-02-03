Home Nation

Mamata Banerjee can't misuse the government, agencies: Yogi Adityanath

The UP chief minister who was scheduled to address a rally at Balurghat could not attend the rally after permission was denied for his chopper to land near the venue.

Published: 03rd February 2019 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BALURGHAT: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday lashed out at the "anti-people" Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, saying the days of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rule are "numbered".

Adityanath urged the leaders, who had attended the TMC's January 19 opposition rally in Kolkata, to introspect on how democratic rights were being scuttled by the state government.

The UP chief minister who was scheduled to address the "Ganatantra Bachao Rally" at Balurghat in South Dinajpur district Sunday could not attend the rally after permission was denied for his chopper to land near the venue.

"The TMC government didn't allow me to come and meet you all. That is why I had to resort to Digital India of Modi-ji to address you. This TMC government is anti-people, anti-democratic and have compromised with national security," Adityanath said, while addressing the rally via audio link.

The TMC government is afraid of the BJP as it very well knows that its days in Bengal are numbered, he said.

ALSO READ | BJP accuses Mamata Banerjee of misusing power after Amit Shah's chopper not allowed to land in Bengal

Alleging that the TMC government had tried to stop Durga Puja in West Bengal in order to pursue its appeasement policy, Adityanath urged BJP workers to fight hard in order to ensure that the party forms the next government in the state.

"Mamata Banerjee should remember that she can not misuse the government and its agencies in the state. It is shameful that government officials are acting as TMC cadres in the state," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Balurghat Mamata Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp