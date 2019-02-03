Manipur: 148 girls rescued from trafficking, six suspects arrested

By ANI

TENGNOUPAL: In a major breakthrough, police rescued around 148 trafficked girls and arrested six suspected human traffickers in separate raids conducted here, said police on Saturday.

This has been the biggest rescue operation ever executed in Manipur's Tengnoupal. In one of the raids, as many as 40 Nepali girls were rescued by a team of Tengnoupal police.

A suspected trafficker who was accompanying the girls from Moreh town was also arrested on Friday morning. The girls, who were rescued by police are said to be trafficked from cities of South Asian and Middle-east countries.

The Tengnoupal district police also carried out the drive in suspected vehicles and hotels located at Moreh town bases after being intimated by an NGO in Nepal to Delhi Women Commission regarding the illegal human trafficking of large number girls from Nepal for flesh trade.

Initially, the police team intercepted 16 girls at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Moreh when they were crossing Indian side of the border to enter Myanmar.

Tengnoupal SP, S Ibomcha said: "They were sent by a person named Rajiv Sharma from Nepal's Sunauli town with the assistance of some other unidentified traffickers."

The police team in their continued operation further rescued four more girls and arrested a suspected trafficker from a hotel. In the case, the arrested human trafficker has been identified as Asha Kali Tamang (42), a resident of Nepal.

Later in the evening, 20 more girls were rescued from Raj Cottage, Moreh. A source told ANI that three Nepali girls were rescued by the Delhi Women’s Commission.

The rescued girls had disclosed that they were being sent to Iraq and Kuwait via Manipur and were promised job opportunities and better living conditions.

The source further informed that the rescued girls from Moreh will be sent to government-registered shelter home under the UJJAWALA scheme after proper verification.

In a separate incident, four other persons including two males, who are the prime suspect involved in illegal human trafficking were arrested from hotel Santosh located at Paona Bazar by a team of City police.

Subsequently, 61 more girls were rescued and a suspected trafficker was arrested from Hotel Junction located at Keishampat Thokchom Leikai by a team of Imphal west police.