Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi dials separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani

By Online Desk

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi allegedly called separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani and had an "in-depth discussion" on Kashmir's human rights situation.

This comes days after Qureshi dialed up Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, to take stock of the state's situation.

The Pakistan envoy was earlier summoned by New Delhi for their “direct interference in India’s internal affairs", media reported.

Although there was no official response to the conversation, India had warned Pakistan of “implications” if they continued such actions. However, the government said they will take steps following assertion on the details.

“The Pakistan Foreign Minister’s actions are tantamount to direct interference in the internal affairs of its neighbour. Foreign Secretary underscored that by this action, Pakistan has confirmed yet again that it officially abets and encourages individuals associated with terrorism and anti-India activities,” the MEA spokesperson.