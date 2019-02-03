Home Nation

Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi dials separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani

This comes days after Qureshi dialed up Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to take stock of the state's situation.

Published: 03rd February 2019 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Syed Ali Shah Geelani

Hurriyat separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani | PTI

By Online Desk

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi allegedly called separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani and had an "in-depth discussion" on Kashmir's human rights situation.

This comes days after Qureshi dialed up Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, to take stock of the state's situation.

The Pakistan envoy was earlier summoned by New Delhi for their “direct interference in India’s internal affairs", media reported.

Although there was no official response to the conversation, India had warned Pakistan of “implications” if they continued such actions. However, the government said they will take steps following assertion on the details.

“The Pakistan Foreign Minister’s actions are tantamount to direct interference in the internal affairs of its neighbour. Foreign Secretary underscored that by this action, Pakistan has confirmed yet again that it officially abets and encourages individuals associated with terrorism and anti-India activities,” the MEA spokesperson.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Syed Ali Geelnani Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp