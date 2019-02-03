Home Nation

People will hold PM Narendra Modi responsible if anything happens to me: Anna Hazare

Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare said that people would remember him as a person who tackled situations and not as somebody who added fuel to the fire.

Published: 03rd February 2019 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi and anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare

PM Narendra Modi and anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | EPS and PTI)

By ANI

RALEGAN SIDDHI: Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare, who is on the fourth day of indefinite hunger strike, said people will hold Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible if anything were to happen to him.

Speaking to ANI, 81-year-old Hazare said, "People will remember me as a person who tackled situations and not as somebody who added fuel to the fire. If something happened to me, people will hold Prime Minister responsible."

ALSO READ: Villagers protest against PMO's 'cold response'

Under the banner of 'Jan Andolan Satyagraha', the social activist launched his indefinite hunger strike on January 30 at his village Ralegan-Siddhi to demand the setting up of a Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states as the Narendra Modi government "had failed" to set up the anti-corruption bodies.

"Through Lokpal, even the Prime Minister can be investigated if people will give any evidence against him... Similarly, in Lokayukta a Chief Minister and all ministers and MLAs under him can be investigated if somebody gives any evidence against them. That's why they don't want it. No party wants it. Lokpal was passed in the Parliament in 2013, but the government is yet to appoint it," Hazare had told ANI earlier.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anna Hazare Narendra Modi Anna Hazare protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp