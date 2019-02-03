Home Nation

Security forces on high alert for Modi visit in Jammu and Kashmir

A security official who was privy to the arrangements said police, army and paramilitary forces have been deployed in the region to maintain a tight vigil.

Published: 03rd February 2019 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

On the eve of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to J&K, security forces conduct a search operation in Srinagar | Zahoor Punjabi

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Tight security has been put in place across Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu has been completely sealed ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s day-long visit on Sunday.The PM will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of several development projects.

An official said Modi would arrive in Jammu, where he would lay the foundation stone for a medical institute that will be developed along the lines of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Vijaypur and Pulwama. He will also address a rally in Vijaypur.

A security official who was privy to the arrangements said police, army and paramilitary forces have been deployed in the region to maintain a tight vigil. “Security men have sensitised the areas where PM will go,” the official said. Another security official said the IB would be completely sealed and additional Army and BSF men have been deployed in the border areas.

 “Besides, drones will also be used for the surveillance purpose,” he said.Ahead of PM’s visit, police placed separatist leaders Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik under house arrest. The hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani is already under house arrest. 

