Home Nation

Seven Assam-bound Rohingya Muslim children detained in Tripura

68 Rohingya Muslims, mostly children, have been apprehended in Tripura and the Assam-Tripura border in two weeks.

Published: 03rd February 2019 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Rohingyan refugees used for representational puropose. (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

AGARTALA: Security forces on Sunday detained seven children of Rohingya Muslims at a railway station in northern Tripura adjoining Assam, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) official said here.

With this, 68 Rohingya Muslims, mostly children, have been apprehended in Tripura and the Assam-Tripura border in two weeks.

"Six girls and a boy belonging to Rohingya Muslims were detained at the Dharmanagar Railway Station (in northern Tripura). The children, all under 18, would be handed over to Tripura Police today (Sunday) for further legal formalities," an official of the RPF of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said.

READ: Local courts in Tripura and Assam send 61 Rohingya Muslims in to 14-day judicial custody

He said that these children accompanied by touts reached Dharmanagar from Agartala by bus and intended to go to Badarpur in southern Assam by train.

"Sensing the presence of RPF troopers, the touts, who were accompanying the children, escaped from the spot (190 km from Agartala). We are also unable to understand the language the children speak. Railway tickets up to Badarpur railway station were found on them. They might have been trafficked by middlemen," the RPF official said.

A police official said the teenagers would be lodged in a juvenile home run by the Tripura government.

North Tripura Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty said that the police would investigate the matter to ascertain how these children came to Tripura.

On January 22, the Border Security Force (BSF) had handed over 31 Rohingya Muslims, including nine women and 16 children, who were stranded along the India-Bangladesh border since January 18, to the Tripura Police.

They are now in judicial custody.

On January 21, another 30 Rohingyas were caught along the Tripura-Assam border by the Assam Police. They are also in judicial custody in southern Assam.

According to the BSF, 62 Rohingya Muslims were arrested last year after they entered India (Tripura) illegally.

Tripura has a 856 km-long international border with Bangladesh, most of which is fenced except a stretch of nearly 20 km.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohingya Muslims Rohingya Muslims detained

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp