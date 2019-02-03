We will break backbone of terror: PM Modi assures youth of Jammu and Kashmir 

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday issued a stern warning against terrorism in the state, saying it will be given a fitting reply. After inaugurating and laying foundation stones of various development projects here, he said, “I want to assure the youth that terrorism will be dealt with strongly. Every terrorist will be given a strong and befitting reply.”

He noted the entire country is angry over the killing of innocent boys and girls at the hands of terrorists. “The youth want peace and they want to live. But they are being made the target of terrorism. This is the truth of terrorism here,” Modi said.

In an indirect reference to Kashmiri youth taking to guns, he said, “J&K’s heroes are martyred armymen Nazir Ahmad Wani and Aurangzeb and young athlete Tajamul Hussain, who worked for peace and better future of the country”.

He said a hero is one who lives to fulfil his or her dreams, adding, “The person who kills the dreams of others is the biggest coward. He noted surgical strikes have shown to the world India’s new strategy to deal with acts of terror.