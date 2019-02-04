26/11 case:  Non-Bailable warrants against two Pakistan Army officials

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Non-Bailable warrants were issued by a sessions court against two Pakistan Army officials, Major Abdul Rehman Pasha and Major Iqbal, in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case.

Major Iqbal and Major Pasha are wanted accused as per the charge sheet filed by the Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch in the case. While Major Pasha has retired, Major Iqbal is still believed to be serving as an ISI official in Pakistan.

According to the prosecution, this was disclosed by the US born Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist David Coleman Headley, who is an approver in the case here. Headley is lodged in a US prison and his testimony was recorded via video conference in 2016.

Additional Sessions Judge S V Yarlagadda on January 21 allowed an application filed by Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. The court is at present conducting a trial against alleged LeT operative Sayyed Zabiuddin Ansari alias Abu Jundal in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case.

Nikam said in the application that the role of the two Pakistani Army officials was revealed further during the testimony of Headley on the conspiracy hatched in the case.

“David Headley’s testimony has vindicated the stand of India that the terror attacks of November 26, 2008 were not only sponsored by militant groups of Pakistan but were, in fact, actively supported by Pakistan Army officials,” Nikam said.

“The application filed by the prosecution for issuance of non-bailable warrant against the two persons (Pasha and Iqbal) is allowed. The approver, David Headley, has named them,” the court said.

How the terror unfolded

● On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists arrived by sea route

● The ultras opened fire indiscriminately, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel

● Several people were injured in the attack and property worth crores was damaged

● The attacks lasted three days.

● While nine terrorists were killed during the siege, Kasab was caught alive and later awarded death sentence.