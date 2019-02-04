Home Nation

Can’t change PM plan after CM plea: BJP

The ruling Congress and the opposition BJP in Chhattisgarh are on collision course over Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s visit to Raigarh, 230 km east of Raipur, on February 8. 

Published: 04th February 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The ruling Congress and the opposition BJP in Chhattisgarh are on collision course over Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s visit to Raigarh, 230 km east of Raipur, on February 8. 

The state BJP has already begun preparations for the visit. There are reports that Modi will inaugurate NTPC’s Lara Thermal Power Plant, but officially NTPC is yet to confirm the news. BJP leaders said that Modi will also address a public rally at Raigarh.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who also holds the finance portfolio, said that he won’t be present at Modi’s event as the state budget will be presented on the same day. 

 “The Assembly session will begin on February 8, and the budget will also be tabled on the same day. We will not be able to attend the programme. So I will write to the Prime Minister’s Office to change his schedule,” Baghel said. 

However, the BJP vice-president and former CM Raman Singh pointed out that the date of the PM’s visit was pre-decided and can’t be changed. 

Political observers wondered why the BJP will change its plan since the plea has come from a Congress CM. “BJP might be wishing to keep the CM away from sharing the dais with the PM as the polls are near,” said Ashok Tomar, a political commentator. 
 

TAGS
Lara Thermal Power Plant Modi Chhattisgarh visit Chhattisgarh state budget

