Home Nation

Can’t leave refugees to their fates: Amit Shah

Shah also said that the BJP will move forward with any consensus that would be reached as a result of the discussions.

Published: 04th February 2019 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

BJP president Amit Shah addressing national tribal convention in Puri on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Asserting that the Citizenship Amendment Bill is very important for the country, BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday said that Home Minister Rajnath Singh will discuss the legislation with all parties, including those from the Northeast.

Speaking at a party event, Shah said, “The home minister is talking to all parties from the Northeast and other parties, which want to give suggestion during this session. He is talking to them one by one and has already spoken to some parties.”  Shah also said that the BJP will move forward with any consensus that would be reached as a result of the discussions.

Underlining the BJP’s commitment to the legislation, Shah said a large number of refugees cannot be left to their fates and added that his party was firm on pushing the Bill through. The Citizenship Bill aims to grant citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Shah’s comments come at a time when leaders have indicated that the party may not push for the passage of the Bill in Parliament following stiff resistance from different quarters, including some allies. The legislation has already been passed in the Lok Sabha and is pending with the Upper House.
The Bill has faced strong resistance in Assam, where ally Asom Gana Parishad pulled out of the NDA, and other Northeastern states, leave the state staring at a potential political crisis. Well-known Manipuri director Aribam Syam Sharma has also returned the Padma Shri, which was conferred on him in 2006, in protest against the Bill.

The move to push the Citizenship Amendment Bill also sparked violent protests in other northeastern states.

Meanwhile, calling for Opposition parties not to cause hindrance in the resolution of the Ram Temple issue, the BJP chief termed the Centre’s move to return excess land around the disputed site in Ayodha as historic.   

He said the BJP wants a grand temple of Lord Ram at the very site, where he is believed to have been born, in Ayodhya at the earliest and dared the Opposition to make their stand clear on the issue.
It is believed that the return of the land — if allowed by the court — is likely to result in the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, which is dedicated to the construction of the temple, starting work on building it and giving a political boost to the saffron party ahead of the parliamentary elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp