CBI files case against two of its officers over Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority scam

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday registered a case against two of its own officials in connection with the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) scam.

Apart from the two CBI officials — Inspector (ACB Ghaziabad) VS Rathore and ASI (CBI Academy, Ghaziabad) Sunil Dutt — the agency also registered a case against a few unknown Uttar Pradesh Police officials. The agency has alleged that the officers influenced the ongoing probe and claimed that a separate case of corruption has also been registered.

“Criminal conspiracy for obtaining undue advantage by the public servants for dishonest performance of duty, undue advantage to influence public servant by corrupt or illegal means and bribing of public servants,” the FIR read.

The case was soon to be transferred to the CBI but the suspects, who were being probed, allegedly started bribing the officers. Around `10 lakh was allegedly paid to Rathore and Dutt.