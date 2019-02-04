Congress for cyber probe to unmask peddlers of anti-Priyanka posts

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Congress Monday approached the cyber police and the Maharashtra State Women's Commission seeking arrests of those behind circulation of "insulting and obscene" social media posts on the party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The complaint is a part of the All India Mahila Congress' drive to lodge FIRs through all state bodies to counter the "obscene political attack" against Gandhi Vadra.

Gandhi Vadra, the sister of party chief Rahul Gandhi, was recently appointed as the general secretary of politically crucial eastern Uttar Pradesh.

"We submitted a memorandum to the cyber police and the Commission seeking immediate arrests of unknown perpetrators concerned who have been making insulting and obscene remarks against Priyanka Gandhi.

We will intensify protests in case there is no action taken," said Maharashtra state Mahila Congress chief Charulata Tokas.

Tokas was accompanied by office-bearers of the Mahila Congress.

A party statement alleged that BJP leaders have been making "misogynistic" comments on Gandhi Vadra since her formal entry into politics.

"But from past few days a derogatory thread against her physical appearance is being unleashed into social media which is completely unacceptable," the statement said.