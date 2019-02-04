Congress slams TRS government for not protesting against Union Budget

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Congress' Telangana unit hit out at the TRS government for allegedly not registering its strong protest over the raw deal meted out to the state in the Union Budget.

Telangana did not get its due share in all the union budgets presented by the BJP government, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy said in a release.

"None of the promises made with Telangana in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act have been fulfilled. Railway Coach Factory at Qazipet, Steel Plant at Bayyaram or other Central projects remained a non-starter. Despite the recommendation by the NITI Aayog, Telangana was denied funds for Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya and Kaleshwaram project. But KCR never gathered courage to register strong protest against Modi Government," Reddy said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former MP Vijayashanti, a popular actress of yesteryear, thanked Congress president Rahul Gandhi for appointing her as the chairperson of TPCCs campaign committee.

Vijayashanti, flanked by the panels co-chairperson and former minister D K Aruna, said her committee would work towards ensuring a huge success for the Congress in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi has recently approved the appointment of various committees. The state election committee comprises TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and a number of other leaders.

The publicity committee is headed by MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy.