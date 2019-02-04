Home Nation

DMK MP Kanimozhi extends support to Mamata's sit-in

Banerjee started her protest on Sunday night over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief in connection with a ponzi scheme scam.

Published: 04th February 2019 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

DMK Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi. (File | PTI)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu MP Kanimozhi on Monday extended her support to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's sit-in protest over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief in connection with a ponzi scheme scam.

In a tweet, Kanimozhi said: "Anyone who cares for Democracy, Federalism and Constitution must stand with Ms @MamataOfficial."

Banerjee started her protest on Sunday night in Kolkata's Dharamtala area after Central Bureau of Investigation officers showed up near the residence of Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar.

The Trinamool Congress supremo has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah of attempting a coup to destabilise her state, saying there is a "constitutional break-down".

On Sunday night, DMK President Stalin also extended his support to Banerjee.

"The independence of every institution has been compromised under this fascist BJP Government. I stand with @MamataOfficial Didi in her fight to protect the federal structure of this country and to save democracy," he said in a tweet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanimozhi Mamata Banarjee Kolkata police vs CBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp