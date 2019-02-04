Home Nation

Explosives recovered from railway station, train in Assam

A bag, containing 440 gelatin sticks, 700 detonators and three bundles of fuse wire was found abandoned on a platform at Guwahati Railway Station at 5.40 AM.

Published: 04th February 2019

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

GUWAHATI:  A large quantity of explosives, including gelatin sticks, detonators and fuse wire, was recovered from Guwahati Railway Station and Avadh-Assam Express in Morigaon district of Assam on Monday, the GRP said.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel spotted the bag during routine checking.

Another bag of explosives with 160 gelatin sticks and 500 detonators was recovered from a coach of the Up Avadh-Assam Express at Jagiroad Railway Station at 7.05 AM, the GRP said.

Jagiroad is a town situated around 60 km from Guwahati.

The items were seized and a case is being registered.

 

