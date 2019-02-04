Home Nation

Jharkhand government to protect cattle grazing grounds 

The objective is to promote cattle rearing in villages by providing adequate grassland for the indigenous cattle in the villages, State Animal Welfare Officer Pankaj Vatsal said.

Published: 04th February 2019

Hostels for homeless, rescued cows will also be set up | PTI

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: After making budgetary provisions for setting up shelter homes for promoting indigenous breed of cattle and providing shelter homes to homeless and rescued cows, the Jharkhand government will now protect grazing grounds by constructing a boundary wall around it. 

Chief Minister Raghubar Das has said that the amount to feed a cow has been increased from Rs 50 to Rs 100 per day. 

Cattle hostel will be set up in each of the districts of Jharkhand to give shelter to homeless and rescued cows. The first will be set up at Lohardaga. 
“The first hostel is being set up at Senha block on more than 20 acres which will be e-self-sustaining as most bi-products such as cow dung and cow urine will be processed using the latest technology,” said Vatsal. Cow dung will be used to make flower pots and liquid manure.

Vatsal added that a ‘Gobar’ gas plant will also be set up in it so that the slurry obtained out of it could be used for making vermin compost. Though the cattle hostel will have all the facilities like cow shed and drinking water, it will have its own grazing filed to make it self-sustainable, he added.

