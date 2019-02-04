Home Nation

Low cost technologies ensure zero sewage flow at the Kumbh

In the bio-remediation technology, the agencies are treating sewage with the help of dissolved bacteria.

Published: 04th February 2019 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Authorities have introduced three technologies to prevent sewage outflow into the Ganges during the ongoing Kumbh fair | pti

By Express News Service

PRAYAGRAJ: The government is aiming to take the success of zero sewage flow at the ongoing Kumbh with the help of low cost innovative technologies to smaller cities, as part of the programme to clean the Ganga. Besides sewage treatment plant, the government is testing efficacies of three different technologies to ensure that no sewage flows at the Kumbh. 

The Namami Ganga officials claimed that the innovative technologies being used at Kumbh — Bio-remediation, Drain in-situ, and Geosynthetic — could be set up on city drains flowing into rivers, at short notices. Out of the total 82 drains in Prayagraj, the officials noted that 46 are being catered by the expanded capacities of the sewage treatment plants (STPs), while the rest are being dealt with the help of innovative technologies.

“The performance of the Geosynthetic technology is being monitored on real time basis, which uses a dewatering tube to trap everything other than water. The sewage non-water residues are collected to make compost, which is given to the farmers,” Rajnish Nehra, who is implementing the project at Kumbh to ensure that no sewage flows into the Ganga, said. 

In the bio-remediation technology, the agencies are treating sewage with the help of dissolved bacteria. In the in-situ drain sewage treatment, plants and aeration methods are being deployed to ensure that the there is no sewage flow in the river.The Namami Ganga officials stated that they are putting in place infrastructure to take care of the sewage treatment of Prayagraj for the projected demands of 2030. Similar steps have been taken at Varanasi, as well, to ensure that there’s no sewage flow into the Ganga. Besides, the official said that the old drain of the city is being repaired and strengthened. 

“Within the next few months, we will commission facilities, including the expansion of STPs, to ensure that there is no sewage flow in any manner into the Ganga, in Varanasi and Prayagraj, on a sustainable basis,” Rajat Gupta, a consultant of the Namami Ganga Mission, said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
kumbh sewage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp