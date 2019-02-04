Home Nation

Modi, Didi hand-in-glove, remove both, thunders Left at rally in West Bengal

Former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar was supposed to attend the rally but could not due to mumps. Despite poor health, former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was present at the rally.

Published: 04th February 2019 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

A large turnout at the Left Front rally, marking the launch of the Left’s campaign ahead of Lok Sabha polls, at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on Sunday | PTI

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Left leaders attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that they are hand-in-glove and urged Left cadres to renew their spirit to remove the BJP government at the Centre and Trinamool in the state. 

Speaking at the Brigade Parade Grounds rally,  attended by several Left parties and over a lakh cadres, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said: “Modi is a pickpocket who is returning money in budget after looting the country for five years. Didi is Modi’s associate in picking pockets. The country doesn’t need netas (leaders), it needs niti (policy)...” 

Central committee member and Raiganj MP Mohammad Salim said, “Didi and Dada (Narendra Modi) have a secret understanding. Centre won’t take action against Saradha and Narada whereas Didi won’t take any action against Hindutva rioters in Bengal.”
Urging Left cadres to be united, he added: “When even Hitler couldn’t finish the red flag, Hitler’s grandchildren Modi and Mamata can’t finish it. Modi and Mamata are trying to divide Bengalis in the name of religion… This fight is to save the country.”

Former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar was supposed to attend the rally but could not due to mumps. Despite poor health, former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was present at the rally.

Hitting out at the BJP over illegal immigrants issue, CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said: “On one hand, BJP is trying to weed out illegal immigrants through NRC but on the other, they are trying to legalise them with Citizenship Bill. This is a ploy to divide Hindus and Muslims.”
Attacking Banerjee and Modi, Bengal state committee secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra said: “First, we have to remove Modi... It would require only a push to remove Mamata from power in Bengal.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp