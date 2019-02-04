Home Nation

One more person dies of swine flu in Rajasthan, toll at 86

Total number of positive cases in the state is 2,455.25 out of total 86 deaths have occurred in Jodhpur alone from January 1 to February 4, they said.

Published: 04th February 2019 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 10:38 PM   |  A+A-

Swine flu_representational

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The death toll due to swine flu in Rajasthan has increased to 86 with one more death in Bhilwara district, officials said Monday.

The death in Bhilwara district happened on Friday. Taking note of the situation, the state health department has again started a screening campaign in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Bikaner and Ajmer districts and more than seven lakh people were screened on the first day, a health department official said.

Rajasthan Swine flu

