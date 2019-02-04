SC to hear CBI plea accusing Kolkata police chief of destroying Saradha scam evidence on Tuesday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Terming the situation as extraordinary, Centre on Monday approached the Supreme Court seeking initiation of contempt of court proceedings against West Bengal Chief Secretary, DGP and Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar for obstructing court directed probe into chit fund scams by CBI.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing on behalf of Centre told the bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi that, “An unprecedented situation was created when state police laid siege of CBI joint director's home and held him and his family hostage.”

SG said it is unfortunate that uniformed police officers sat in dharna with political leader last night to protest against CBI who is probing into chit fund scam cases.

Mehta said, “We fear evidence will be destroyed.”

CBI claimed that the police commissioner was a key accused in the case and expressed fears that he would destroy electronic evidence to show alleged RTGS payments and sought contempt action against him for being seen at the dharna of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Fixing the hearing for tomorrow, CJI ask Mehta to ‘lay the material before them and if Kolkata police commissioner is trying to destroy evidence, and we will come down so heavily that he will regret.”

Appearing for West Bengal government, senior advocate A M Singhvi told the bench that it is witch hunt by the CBI as the Kolkata Commissioner of Police is a witness and not an accused in the case.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is continuing with her sit-in protest against the Centre over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief in connection with chit fund scams.