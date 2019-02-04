Home Nation

SC to hear CBI plea accusing Kolkata police chief of destroying Saradha scam evidence on Tuesday

Amidst a turf war between Kolkata police and CBI and further drama including a late night dharna by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, the apex court agreed to hear the plea moved by CBI.

Published: 04th February 2019 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Terming the situation as extraordinary, Centre on Monday approached the Supreme Court seeking initiation of contempt of court proceedings against West Bengal Chief Secretary, DGP and Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar for obstructing court directed probe into chit fund scams by CBI.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing on behalf of Centre told the bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi that, “An unprecedented situation was created when state police laid siege of CBI joint director's home and held him and his family hostage.”

SG said it is unfortunate that uniformed police officers sat in dharna with political leader last night to protest against CBI who is probing into chit fund scam cases.

Mehta said,  “We fear evidence will be destroyed.”

ALSO READ: Mamata on Dharna after Kolkata police-CBI face-off; CBI to move SC

CBI claimed that the police commissioner was a key accused in the case and expressed fears that he would destroy electronic evidence to show alleged RTGS payments and sought contempt action against him for being seen at the dharna of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Fixing the hearing for tomorrow, CJI ask Mehta to ‘lay the material before them and if Kolkata police commissioner is trying to destroy evidence, and we will come down so heavily that he will regret.”

Appearing for West Bengal government, senior advocate A M Singhvi told the bench that it is witch hunt by the CBI as the Kolkata Commissioner of Police is a witness and not an accused in the case.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is continuing with her sit-in protest against the Centre over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief in connection with chit fund scams.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kolkata police vs CBI Mamata Banarjee Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar saradha chit fund scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp