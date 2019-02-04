Home Nation

Amit Shah kicks off campaign to sense voter pulse before Lok Sabha battle

BJP national president Amit Shah asked the Opposition parties to clear their stands on the construction of the temple.

Published: 04th February 2019 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the maiden suggestion made by a hotel staffer seeking construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya before the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP kicked off the campaign to connect with the electorate to solicit their inputs to prepare the party’s manifesto. BJP national president Amit Shah asked the Opposition parties to clear their stands on the construction of the temple. 
Union Minister for Home Affairs Rajnath Singh, along with Shah, launched BJP’s initiative to connect with the people to gather inputs from the people for the preparation of the manifesto (sankalp patra) in the city on Sunday. 

“The initiative is a first of its kind being done anywhere in the world for participative democracy. As many as 10 crore people would be reached out through various means, including WhatsApp messages, e-mail, mobile vans, door to door contact, for their suggestions in making the blueprint for the agenda of governance for the country,” Shah said while launching the campaign.

On the question of the unfulfilled promise to build the Ram temple, Shah said that the Narendra Modi government has taken a historic decision to return the land at Ayodhya to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and now the onus is on the Opposition parties not to put a roadblock. 

The first suggestion which was dropped in the box on the dais by Mohan Chandra Pandey, a Ashoka Hotel staffer, asked for beginning of the construction of Ram temple before the Lok Sabha elections.
Speaking on the occasion, Singh said that the government is keen to take  more steps for the welfare of the youth, including employment generation, even while initiatives, including Mudra loan, Stand Up India and Start up India, have been taken up. He said that the suggestions of the people would be categorised into 12 specialised groups, to be headed by Union ministers and senior leaders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah Lok Sabha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp