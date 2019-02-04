Home Nation

Trial court judges to be trained in data management

The step comes days after the Ministry of Law and Justice wrote to all district courts for not sending the updated case details on daily basis. 

Published: 04th February 2019 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

fffffffffffffffffffQQNEW DELHI: With an aim to bring more transparency and accountability in the conduct of judicial affairs in the country, judges in the trial courts across the country are being trained in data management so that information collected at district levels could be synced with the data collected centrally.
The step comes days after the Ministry of Law and Justice wrote to all district courts for not sending the updated case details on daily basis. 

As many as 1,000 district and subordinate courts aren’t updating data regularly, according to the ministry.
Under the District Courts Monitoring System (DCMS), which is used for assessing the performance of each judicial officer, every judge needs to enter the day’s work on the web-based application on a daily basis by 4.45 pm by themselves or in their presence, regularly, without fail.
The data entered will then be reviewed by the District and Sessions Judge and then the same will be forwarded to the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG).
The NJDG gives daily status report of each court on cases filed, disposed of, under objection and status of those pending for more than two years, five years or 10 years. 

The NJDG also has details of cases filed by women and senior citizens in respect of each of these courts and the progress of proceedings on a day-to-day basis. 
As part of its ongoing implementation of the second phase of e-courts project, which is  being monitored by the Supreme Court’s e-committee, government has started giving unique IDs to all judges.
Judges with unique IDs will have to specify the nature of proceedings on a daily basis in the online log sheet, whether he delivered judgment, reserved it or no business took place. 

Such details, which are largely specific to a judge, would , in turn, help the higher judiciary in considering the promotion and elevation of the lower court judges to the higher judiciary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp