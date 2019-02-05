Home Nation

After being denied permission, Yogi Adityanath travels to Bengal by road to address Purulia rally

The BJP said Adityanath's proposed rally in Bankura district scheduled for Tuesday was cancelled as the TMC govt was "dilly-dallying" on giving permission for the landing of his helicopter.

Published: 05th February 2019 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Yogi Adityanath , Uttar Pradesh CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File | PTI)

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Denied permission for a second time in two days to land his chopper and hold a rally in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath drove to West Bengal and addressed his first public meeting in the state on Tuesday. 

After the Purulia district administration denied permission to Yogi’s rally in the district and said he would face the “law of the land” in case of “untoward incidents”, the UP Chief Minister flew down to Ranchi, took a helicopter to Bokaro in neighbouring BJP-ruled Jharkhand from where he drove around 50 km to reach Purulia.

Tearing into his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, Yogi said: “Mamata has taken a U-turn after the Supreme Court judgment saying that she is ready to cooperate with the CBI inquiry. Then why did she sit on a dharna to shield Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar? This means the TMC government has a lot to hide. After the SC judgment, the TMC government doesn’t have the moral right to stay in power.”

On February 3, Yogi addressed rallies at Balurghat and Raiganj over the phone after his helicopter not allowed to land at Balurghat in Dakshin Dinajpur district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath BJP Trinamool Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp