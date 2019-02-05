After being denied permission, Yogi Adityanath travels to Bengal by road to address Purulia rally

Aishik Chanda By

KOLKATA: Denied permission for a second time in two days to land his chopper and hold a rally in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath drove to West Bengal and addressed his first public meeting in the state on Tuesday.

After the Purulia district administration denied permission to Yogi’s rally in the district and said he would face the “law of the land” in case of “untoward incidents”, the UP Chief Minister flew down to Ranchi, took a helicopter to Bokaro in neighbouring BJP-ruled Jharkhand from where he drove around 50 km to reach Purulia.

Tearing into his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, Yogi said: “Mamata has taken a U-turn after the Supreme Court judgment saying that she is ready to cooperate with the CBI inquiry. Then why did she sit on a dharna to shield Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar? This means the TMC government has a lot to hide. After the SC judgment, the TMC government doesn’t have the moral right to stay in power.”

On February 3, Yogi addressed rallies at Balurghat and Raiganj over the phone after his helicopter not allowed to land at Balurghat in Dakshin Dinajpur district.