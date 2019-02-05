Home Nation

After PM Modi’s pep talk, security forces to continue ‘Operation All Out’ in Valley

IG (Operations) CRPF, Zulfikar Hussain said that anti-militant operations will continue, adding that there will be no let up in the heat against militants.

Published: 05th February 2019 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

19 militants have been killed in J&K this year | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he will break the backbone of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces on Monday said that ‘Operation All Out’ will continue in the Valley.

“We will tackle every terrorist in a befitting way. We will break the backbone of terror in Jammu and Kashmir and fight it with all our might,” Modi had said in Srinagar on Sunday.

IG (Operations) CRPF, Zulfikar Hussain said that anti-militant operations will continue, adding that there will be no let up in the heat against militants.

The police, CRPF and Army have launched operations against militants even while it was snowing heavily in the state. Hussain said their operations against militants are based on intelligence and such operations will continue.

About 500 militants have been killed in two years after the launch of ‘Operation All Out’ and 19 militants have been killed in encounters with security forces this year.

A security official said that the PM’s statement would give impetus to anti-militancy operations. “We will now conduct operations with vigour to end militancy,” he said.

Jaish terrorist held

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist in connection with the attack on a CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Lethpora, according to an official statement.

The accused, Fayaz Ahmad Magray, is an active OGW (over ground worker) of proscribed terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), it said.

He is a key conspirator who provided logistical support such as providing shelter to the terrorists and conducting reconnaissance of the CRPF group centre in Lethpora before the terrorist attack, the NIA said in the statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modi Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp