Anna Hazare says BJP 'used' him during 2014 elections

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare has accused the Maharashtra government of lying about the assurance made to him while reiterating his resolve to continue with his indefinite fast.“The government should take concrete decisions and convey to me in writing as to how many of my demands were met,” Hazare said while speaking to media at his village Ralegan Siddhi in Ahmednagar district, around 300 km from Mumbai. “They keep saying that Central and state ministers will come and speak with me. But, I say no to them as it would confuse the people,” he added.

He also accused the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading people and targeted the BJP for ‘using’ him during the 2014 elections. “The BJP used me in 2014. Everybody knows that it was my agitation for Lokpal that catapulted the BJP and also the AAP to power. Now, I have lost all regards for them. I’ve realized that change in power doesn’t change things. We need to change the system.” he said.

When asked to compare between the Congress and the BJP, Hazare said, “While Congress has gained PhD in lying, the BJP is a graduate.” Hazare, who is on fast for past six days, said that he is confident of continuing the fast for at least for five more days.Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navanirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray met him on Monday and tried to convince him to withdraw his fast.