BJP, Amit Shah 'most corrupt' in India, says Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu said the TDP is coordinating with a number of other parties to draft an action plan on a nation-wide movement. 

BJP chief Amit Shah and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

BJP chief Amit Shah and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The BJP and its president Amit Shah, are most corrupt in India, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged on Monday.

Talking to ANI, Naidu said, "The BJP is blaming others for corruption. However, the party and its president Amit Shah are most corrupt in India. It's under their rule that leaders ‪like Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi escaped after looting the banks of our country. They are even responsible for the Rafale (deal)."

ALSO READ: Chandrababu Naidu will never be taken back into NDA, says Amit Shah

Continuing his tirade against the saffron party, Naidu said: "The BJP is in power. It cannot blame others for every mistake. The BJP is stating that the opposition parties are against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are not against Modi, we are against his policies and behaviour."

He said, "The economy has collapsed, independent institutions are being misused and the country is under threat."

ALSO READ: NDA doors shut for Chandrababu Naidu: Amit Shah on his home turf

Earlier, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief had stated that while court cases against the BJP members and their associates are being withdrawn, new cases are being registered against those opposing the saffron party.

"Recently, cases have been registered against (Samajwadi Party leader) Akhilesh (Yadav) and (BSP chief) Mayawati, and now revengeful action taken against (TMC supremo) Mamata Banerjee. Centre-state relations are deteriorating..The BJP takes joy in opening new cases against all opposition leaders," Naidu said.

He said the TDP is coordinating with a number of other parties to draft an action plan on a nation-wide movement. 

