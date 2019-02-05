Home Nation

BSP set to review ties with INLD

The BSP chief said that if the Chautala family gets together again, BSP may re-stitch the alliance with INLD.

Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

Expressing concern over the ongoing feud in the Chautala family and its impact on the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), BSP chief Mayawati on Monday dropped hints of reviewing her party’s alliance with the regional party as it may hit the prospects of the blue brigade in the polls.

“The tussle in Chautala family has hurt the essence of INLD-BSP alliance... This may further hit the BSP movement in the state. As a result, the central leadership of the BSP has been authorised to take a suitable decision in the party interest for future course of action in Haryana,” said the release.

