Bypoll fixing scandal: FIR against Ajit Jogi, son and Raman Singh’s son-in-law

The Congress candidate, Manturam Pawar, had abruptly withdrawn his name from the by-election.

Published: 05th February 2019 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Police registered an FIR against the former chief minister Ajit Jogi, his son Amit and son-in-law of former CM Raman Singh, Dr Puneet Gupta, in connection with the 2014 Antagarh bypoll. There were allegations that the BJP had “fixed” the polls.

The Congress candidate, Manturam Pawar, had abruptly withdrawn his name from the by-election.The FIR, registered at the Raipur’s Pandri police station, was  filed by the Congress leader and former Raipur Mayor Kiranmayee Nayak.

The scandal churned the state politics in December 2015 when audio tapes were leaked purportedly containing conversations on offering money to the Congress candidate to withdraw at the last moment. Following the leak, the Congress expelled Amit Jogi.

Another FIR against Amit Jogi was registered on a complaint lodged by BJP leader Sameera Paikra. She said that Amit has submitted false information in his affidavit regarding the place and year of birth. He won the 2013 assembly polls from the reserved tribal seat of Marwahi.

“In his affidavit submitted along with the nomination papers, he cited his place of birth as Gaurella Sarbahra and year of birth as 1978 and in his response to a recently quashed writ petition in the Chhattisgarh high court stated his birth place as Dallas in Texas (US) in 1977. So he contested polls furnishing wrong information,” Paikra said.

According to the Guarella police an FIR against Amit Jogi has been registered under section 420 if the IPC that deals with cheating and dishonesty.

Misusing the police

Responding to the two FIRs lodged against him, Amit Jogi (above), compared CM Bhupesh Baghel with PM Narendra Modi, “He (Baghel) is Modi of Chhattisgarh, misuses... police to get rid of political opponents.”

