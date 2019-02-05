Home Nation

Centre directs WhatsApp to come out with effective solutions against spread of fake news

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said in Lok Sabha that the government has taken note of reports about spread of fake news, misinformation or disinformation on Internet.

Published: 05th February 2019

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In the wake of spread of fake news, the Centre has directed the messaging platform WhatsApp to come out with effective solutions that can bring in accountability and facilitate enforcement of law against dissemination of wrong information.

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said in Lok Sabha that the government has taken note of reports about spread of fake news, misinformation or disinformation on Internet, particularly using WhatsApp platform.

"Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issued notices to WhatsApp conveying that they need to come out with effective solutions that can bring in accountability and facilitate enforcement of the law in addition to labelling forwards and weeding out fake news," he said in written reply to a question.

Ahir said WhatsApp has conveyed that a number of steps have been taken by it to address the issue of fake news propagated using the platform.

"Meetings with law enforcement agencies and intermediaries are held on regular basis to strengthen the coordination framework for better enforcement of the law," he said.

