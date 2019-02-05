Home Nation

Centre flip-flops again on 10 per cent EWS quota in private institutes

In the draft Bill, the government has proposed that all institutions owned privately should follow the reservation policy but has not offered any financial aid or incentive for adopting it.

Published: 05th February 2019 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Qouta, reservation

Image for representational purpose only

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has now decided not to bring the Bill on mandating private institutions of higher education to follow the entire range of reservations policy for admissions, in the ongoing Parliament session, marking yet another flip-flop on the issue.

The Centre had earlier declared its intent that a new Bill to get private institutions to reserve seats for SC, ST, OBC and recently introduced Economically Weaker Section categories, will be tabled in Parliament in the Budget session. Senior officials in the Union Human Resources Development Ministry said that the Bill had been shared with the Law Ministry for vetting but has now been stalled due to political reasons.
“All government institutes are set to roll out EWS quota from 2019 itself and the idea was to also make the private institutions to follow the reservation policies as per amendments to the Constitution-but as the model code of conduct is likely in a few weeks, it would not be proper to rush with the Bill,” an official in the higher education department said.

Another source contended that the government has now changed its mind and does not want to push EWS quota aggressively because the move has not gone down well with non-upper castes.

In the draft Bill, the government has proposed that all institutions owned privately should follow the reservation policy but has not offered any financial aid or incentive for adopting it.

The proposed Bill that was sent to the Law Ministry also includes provisions of financial and other penalties for any violation on the part of the private institutions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp