Centre flip-flops again on 10 per cent EWS quota in private institutes

Sumi Sukanya dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has now decided not to bring the Bill on mandating private institutions of higher education to follow the entire range of reservations policy for admissions, in the ongoing Parliament session, marking yet another flip-flop on the issue.

The Centre had earlier declared its intent that a new Bill to get private institutions to reserve seats for SC, ST, OBC and recently introduced Economically Weaker Section categories, will be tabled in Parliament in the Budget session. Senior officials in the Union Human Resources Development Ministry said that the Bill had been shared with the Law Ministry for vetting but has now been stalled due to political reasons.

“All government institutes are set to roll out EWS quota from 2019 itself and the idea was to also make the private institutions to follow the reservation policies as per amendments to the Constitution-but as the model code of conduct is likely in a few weeks, it would not be proper to rush with the Bill,” an official in the higher education department said.

Another source contended that the government has now changed its mind and does not want to push EWS quota aggressively because the move has not gone down well with non-upper castes.

In the draft Bill, the government has proposed that all institutions owned privately should follow the reservation policy but has not offered any financial aid or incentive for adopting it.

The proposed Bill that was sent to the Law Ministry also includes provisions of financial and other penalties for any violation on the part of the private institutions.