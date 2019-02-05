Home Nation

SC to hear Centre's pleas against West Bengal's TMC government on Tuesday

Meanwhile, Rajeev Kumar is said to have moved the Calcutta High Court in the matter.

Published: 05th February 2019 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The tug of war between the Centre and West Bengal government intensified on Monday with the former moving the Supreme Court accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government of stopping CBI officers from conducting a probe into the Rs 10,000 crore Saradha chit fund scam.

Later in the day, the Centre also moved the apex court against West Bengal Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and Kolkata Police Commissioner for wilful and deliberate violation of the top court’s orders. A three-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Sanjiv Khanna, said that it will hear the pleas on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Rajeev Kumar is said to have moved the Calcutta High Court in the matter. In the morning, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the case before CJI, who agreed to hear it tomorrow. The court asked the CBI to submit proof to prove its allegation that the Kolkata police commissioner had destroyed key evidence related to the ponzi scam.

The court did not accept the Centre’s submission that it had moved in on Rajeev Kumar to prevent the destruction of evidence, which is crucial to their investigation.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, tried his best to inform the court about what happened to the agency’s officers in Kolkata. He said the face-off that occurred in Kolkata was an exceptional situation.Mehta submitted before the bench that the CBI Joint Director was held hostage at the CBI office on Sunday.

Gunning for the top cop

An IPS officer from the 1989 batch, Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar headed the special investigation team (SIT) that investigated the Saradha and Rose Valley ponzi scams before the apex court transferred the cases to the CBI in 2014. While transferring the chit fund cases to the CBI, the top court had directed state authorities to cooperate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBI vs Kolkata police Mamata vs CBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp