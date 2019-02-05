Home Nation

Centre vs Mamata: After SC verdict on Kolkata top cop, Bengal CM calls off dharna

Mamata Banerjee called off her dharna on Tuesday claiming moral victory after the Supreme Court directive. 

Published: 05th February 2019 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during her sit-in protest over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police commissioner in connection with chit fund scams.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during her sit-in protest over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police commissioner in connection with chit fund scams. | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/KOLKATA: In the end, it was a tie. While the CBI got the right to question Kolkata Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar from the Supreme Court in a ponzi scam, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, by playing the victim card, enhanced her stature as an opposition leader ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. And Kumar got the SC’s protection against his arrest by the CBI. 

While the Union home ministry wants Kumar penalised for participating in Mamata’s dharna that began on Sunday, disciplinary action can be taken only by the state government, which is on his side. Also, hours after the Union home ministry directed the state government to crack the whip against him, the chief minister shot back: “Rajeev Kumar never joined the dharna with me. It’s a lie.”

The Supreme Court on Tuesday while directing Kumar to appear before the CBI and fully cooperate in the investigation related to the Saradha chit fund scam, set Shillong as the neutral venue for his questioning on dates determined by the probe agency. 

ALSO READ: SC brought Mamata Banerjee's political histrionics to screeching halt: Smriti Irani

The three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi also asked West Bengal Chief Secretary, DGP and Kumar to respond to the CBI’s contempt petition by February 19.
Mamata got to make an honourable exit, as she called off her dharna, treating the SC bar on coercive action against Kumar as a moral victory. “We got justice from one of the most important democratic institutions of our country. This dharna is a victory for the people, country, democracy and Constitution,” she claimed.

But Union minister Ravishankar Prasad saw the Supreme Court order directing Kumar to make himself available before the CBI as “a blow to the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal and a moral victory for the investigating agency”.

ALSO READ: Centre vs Mamata: Bengal BJP against President's rule in state fearing sympathy votes for TMC

While Attorney General K K Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the SC bench that the blocking of CBI officials outside the Kolkata police chief’s residence on Sunday indicated a breakdown of constitutional machinery, Kumar’s counsel AM Singhvi said it is was an attempt to harass and humiliate him to score political points.

ALSO READ: People found close to TMC arrested in Saradha scam, AG tells SC

Didi, Naidu vow to take fight to Delhi

Mamata Banerjee called off her dharna on Tuesday claiming “moral victory” after the Supreme Court directive. Speaking to the media at the dharna site at Metro Channel here, she said: “I have decided to end the dharna today after discussion with heads of 23 political parties as the Supreme Court gave the judgment in our favour. We got justice from one of the most important democratic institutions of our country. This dharna is a victory for the people, country, democracy and constitution.” 

“However, we will take this fight to Delhi and hold dharna there on February 13 and 14. We will not give up this fight till we succeed in removing Narendra Modi from power,” she added. 

ALSO READ: Mamata Banerjee architect of federal front: Chandrababu Naidu

The decision was taken after Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav met her on Tuesday. Naidu claimed that he had authorised by the chiefs of 23 opposition parties to urge Mamata to withdraw the dharna. “We have to save the country from the dictatorial hands... We will take this fight to Delhi to its logical end,” he said.

Mamata also brought to the fore a 2013 letter by Saradha scam kingpin Sudipta Sen in which he allegedly said that BJP leader and Assam Deputy CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had taken `3 crore from him. 

Denying the allegation, Sarma tweeted: “The frivolous & baseless campaign by Didi against me is very painful....I have joined the investigations and offered full cooperation.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Centre vs Mamata Supreme Court CBI Saradha chit fund scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp