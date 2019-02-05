Home Nation

Denied permission to hold rally in Murshidabad in West Bengal: BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain

Hussain said he will still go to Murshidabad and is already on the way.

Syed Shahnawaz Hussain (Twitter Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday said the TMC-led government in West Bengal has denied the party permission for a rally in Murshidabad and alleged that there is complete lawlessness in the state.

Last week, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was denied permission to hold a rally in the state, which is witnessing a political slugfest between the ruling TMC and the BJP.

"I have been told that the district administration has not given permission to hold a rally in Murshidabad, which was scheduled for today.

The party had sought permission and had informed the local administration in advance," Hussain told PTI.

The Mamata Banerjee-led government in the state and BJP are at loggerheads after the CBI tried to question Kolkata's police commissioner in connection with chit fund scams.

Banerjee has been on a 'dharna' since Sunday night over the CBI's attempts to interrogate the police chief.

Shahnawaz Hussain

