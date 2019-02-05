Fire guts 'Naath' community tent at Kumbh

By IANS

PRAYAGRAJ: A massive fire broke out in the tent belonging to the "Naath" sect, with which Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is associated, at Kumbhnagar in Prayagraj on Tuesday, officials said.

Although there was no harm to anyone, everything kept in the luxury tent was gutted in the blaze before the fire tenders could douse the fire.

The tent in the Sector 15 belonged to the Naath community and prima facie, an official said, the fire was caused by a short-circuit and gutsy winds added to the blaze.

According to the official, the short circuit was caused by continuous use of a blower. All furniturea, including two sofas, were burnt in the fire.

In a similar incident, a fire had broken out in the tentage of Swami Vasudevanand on January 16, a day after the Kumbh had started.