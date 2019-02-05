Home Nation

Gehlot government fast-tracks farmer loan waivers in Rajasthan

The government had issued an order regarding loan waiver on December 19, just 10 days after coming to power.

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: In an attempt to foil the BJP’s ‘jail bharo’ movement against the farmer’s loan waiver on February 8, the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan will organise camps in all districts to waive off loans, as promised, from February 7 itself. Each district will hold five camps on February 7, 8 and 9, where authentication certificates will be distributed to farmers.

The government had issued an order regarding loan waiver on December 19, just 10 days after coming to power. However, there was no further movement on this, prompting the BJP to announce its ‘jail bharo’ campaign, which put pressure on the government to act swiftly.

State Chief Secretary D B Gupta has asked all the district collectors to attend the camp through video-conferencing on Sunday evening. Co-operative Secretary Abhay Kumar and Registrar Neeraj K Pawan have ordered the MDs of all the central cooperative banks to put farmers’ data on the portal.

“A three-day camp will be held at gram sewa sahkari samitis to distribute loan waiver certificates. The waiver will be given only after Aadhaar-based authentication of beneficiaries,” Pawan said.

In the initial stage, loans availed from cooperative banks till November 30, 2018, will be waiver off. In the camps, the small and marginal farmers will be called first, whose loans up to `50,000 were waived off by the BJP government. Now the rest of the debt of these farmers will also be waived off. After this, the loans of farmers with medium and big land holdings will be waived off.

Out of 68.89 lakh farmers in Rajasthan, 55 lakh have taken loans under various schemes. The total debt burden on the farmers is around `94,000 cr.

“In order to prevent cheating, we have created a portal where all the information of the farmers is uploaded. All the details will be verified before waiving off loans,” said a co-operative department officer.
The leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said, “...We will go ahead with the ‘jail bharo’ movement.”

Waiver camps

All districts in Rajasthan will hold five camps on February 7, 8 and 9, where authentication certificates will be distributed to the eligible farmers

